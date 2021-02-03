Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to retest Tuesday's low at $1830

Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a minor bounce after falling over 1% to eleven-day lows at $1830 on Tuesday. However, the daily chart shows that a bear cross is in the making for the yellow metal, suggesting that the sellers could remain hopeful despite the latest bounce, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.

Key quotes

“Wednesday’s pullback in gold can be mainly attributed to the progress on a likely US fiscal stimulus deal. The Senate voted 50 to 49 in a straight party-line decision in order to push through a $1.9 trillion aid package proposed by President Joe Biden. However, the covid vaccine-driven optimism could cap the recovery attempts in gold.”

“A retest of Tuesday’s low at $1830 cannot be ruled, below which the January 13 low of $1803 would come into play. Further south, the November 30 high at $1790 could offer some support to the XAU bulls.”

“The buyers need to find acceptance above the critical $1854, where the 21 and 200-DMA look to coincide. The next upside target awaits at the 50-DMA of $1858. The path of least resistance, therefore, appears to the downside.”