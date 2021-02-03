Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to retest Tuesday's low at $1830

Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a minor bounce after falling over 1% to eleven-day lows at $1830 on Tuesday. However, the daily chart shows that a bear cross is in the making for the yellow metal, suggesting that the sellers could remain hopeful despite the latest bounce, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
See – Gold Price Analysis: Physical demand to bolster XAU/USD in 2021 – CE
Key quotes
“Wednesday’s pullback in gold can be mainly attributed to the progress on a likely US fiscal stimulus deal. The Senate voted 50 to 49 in a straight party-line decision in order to push through a $1.9 trillion aid package proposed by President Joe Biden. However, the covid vaccine-driven optimism could cap the recovery attempts in gold.”
“A retest of Tuesday’s low at $1830 cannot be ruled, below which the January 13 low of $1803 would come into play. Further south, the November 30 high at $1790 could offer some support to the XAU bulls.”
“The buyers need to find acceptance above the critical $1854, where the 21 and 200-DMA look to coincide. The next upside target awaits at the 50-DMA of $1858. The path of least resistance, therefore, appears to the downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will host top stablecoin while prices prepare for liftoff
Stellar network utility has been on the rise. Its recent collaboration with Samsung to expand the blockchain ecosystem experience made headlines while the $5 million investment with wallet provider Abra is set to enable the protocol to provide banking services.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top
US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.