Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain capped below resistance in $1790 area ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting

- Spot gold prices remain capped at the $1790 area ahead of Wednesday’s Fed event.
- Precious metals will likely take their cue from the bond market reaction to the rate decision.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices continue to trade in a subdued manner at the start of the week, with prices remaining within this week’s pre-established $1780-$1790ish ranges. The $1790 level and the 200 and 50-day moving averages just above it (at $1793 and $1796 respectively) provide substantial resistance, as has been the case for the whole of the month so far. The $1790ish ceiling to the price action is likely to remain in place with precious metals markets now in wait-and-see mode ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC policy announcement. The bank is expected to announce plans to quicken the pace of its QE taper, whilst the updated dot plot will likely indicate multiple hikes are expected by Fed policymakers in 2022.
Ahead of the Fed meeting, there are a few key US data releases worth noting, including Tuesday’s November PPI release at 1330GMT, followed by Wednesday’s November Retail Sales release, also at 1330GMT. The former should likely show that US producers continue to face heavy inflationary pressures, with the YoY headline rate seen above 9.0%. Some are touting the risk of an upside surprise perhaps having the ability to spur some upside in US yields, which are currently mostly flat on the session, with this potentially weighing on gold.
For reference, the US 10-year nominal yield is up about 1bps on the day but remains under 1.45% and well below its pre-Omicron levels, reflecting bond market participant’s seemingly bleak outlook for the US economy’s long-term growth and inflation prospects. The US 10-year TIPS yield (the real 10-year yield) continues to trade broadly within recent ranges and is close to the -1.0% level. Data ahead of the Fed meeting is unlikely to shift the macro narrative (i.e. of a bullish, high inflation US economy) much, unless of course there is a big miss on expectations.
Should a more hawkish than expected Fed outcome on Wednesday prompt upside in real yields (and likely also the US dollar), then spot gold prices may find themselves in trouble. For now, any further rallies to $1790 likely remain a sell, with bears likely to target recent lows in the $1760s-$1770 area.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.88
|Today Daily Change
|-3.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1787.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1798.31
|Daily SMA50
|1796.11
|Daily SMA100
|1789.96
|Daily SMA200
|1793.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1791.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1781.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1787.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1785.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1782.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1772.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1796.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.71
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 to start the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November. Although this reading surpassed the market expectation of 7.2% the greenback remains on the back foot.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold slumps to fresh daily low below $1,780
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday and fell below $1,780. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in the positive territory after the data from the US showed that the annual PPI surged to 9.6% in November from 8.8% in October.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
