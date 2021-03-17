Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to negate downside pressure on a break above $1765 – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) is bouncing ahead of the June low at $1670 but the yellow metal will need to regain $1765 to negate downside pressure, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“The market is bouncing just ahead of the $1670 June low and the 1671 2019-2021 uptrend. This is currently holding the downside.”

“Initial resistance is offered by the $1760/65 band, which is the May high and November low and a close above here is needed in order to alleviate downside pressure and signal recovery to the 200-day ma at $1861.10.”

“Above the 200-day ma at $1861.10 lies 1906, the 21st December high, and the top of the channel at $1918. This guards the November and September highs at $1965.84/$1973.8 and the 78.6% retracement at 2006.”

“Below $1670 would imply ongoing weakness to the $1584/78.6% retracement.”