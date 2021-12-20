Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay

- Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800.
- An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Despite a broadly risk-off market tone and an underperforming US dollar, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are struggling to make headway on Monday. Prices are currently flat on the session but have slipped back from earlier session highs in the $1805 area to current levels around $1797 in recent trade. The 50-day moving average at $1795 provided support earlier in the session, but if this level goes, XAU/USD is likely to slip back to test early/mid-December highs and the 200DMA in the $1790 area.
Gold’s lackluster performance on Monday owes itself to the fact that real yields in the US have been advancing. 10-year TIPS yields, to which gold is very sensitive, are up about 2bps on the day and back to the north of the -1.0% level. But that still leaves the 10-year TIPS yield well within recent late-November/December ranges of about -1.1% to -0.9%. 5-year TIPS yields are current up about 4bps but are also within recent week’s ranges. Whether the most recent rally in real yields can build into a broader move higher is the key question – that of course would be bad for gold. Remember that as real yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold also rises.
The recent hawkish shift on the Fed has some strategists betting on a move higher in real yields. Recall last week that the Fed doubled the pace of its QE taper, which Fed member Christopher Waller said indicated that the March meeting was live for a rate hike, and recall that the bank pointed to three rate hikes in 2022. Longer-term nominal yields have remained subdued in recent weeks despite this hawkish shift amid concerns for the longer-term outlook for growth. It only takes inflation expectations to fall at a greater rate than long-term growth expectations for this to cause real yields to rise (something a hawkish Fed could trigger). Gold traders should thus be on notice that market conditions could turn increasingly bearish for the precious metal in 2022.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1796.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1784.28
|Daily SMA50
|1798.29
|Daily SMA100
|1788.93
|Daily SMA200
|1795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1795.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|1753.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1802.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1789.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1783.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1771.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1808.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1826.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
