Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range near $1900 mark

- Gold now seems to have formed a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts.
- Neutral technical indicators warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1900 mark.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAU/USD has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past one month or so. The range-bound trading action constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts.
The symmetrical triangle, though could be categorized as a bearish continuation, marks indecision over the precious metal's near-term trajectory. Moreover, neutral oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction.
Hence, the direction of the next major move can only be determined after a valid breakout. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive traders and points to an extension of the subdued trading action amid a combination of diverging forces.
A weaker tone surrounding the US dollar might continue to lend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. However, indications of a strong opening in the US equity markets might undermine the safe-haven XAU/USD and any attempted positive move.
In the meantime, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1917-18 region, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Gold might then aim to surpass the $1932 intermediate hurdle and test the $1950-55 supply zone.
Conversely, a convincing break below the triangle support, currently near the $1895 region, now seems to accelerate the fall towards the $1874-72 horizontal support. Subsequent weakness has the potential to drag the XAU/USD back towards September monthly swing lows, around the $1850-48 region.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1905.52
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1904.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1894.7
|Daily SMA50
|1924.87
|Daily SMA100
|1873.28
|Daily SMA200
|1754.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1918.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1873.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
