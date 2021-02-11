Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

- XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside.
- 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a quick comeback after meeting buyers once again around the $1833 region.
The level is the powerful confluence of the horizontal trendline support and the 200-hourly moving average (HMA).
Therefore, the bulls remain hopeful so long as that level is defended. In case of a failure to do so, the next relevant support is seen at the bullish 100-HMA of $1829.
A sharp sell-off cannot be ruled towards $1800 if the selling pressure intensifies.
While to the upside, the XAU bulls have recaptured the critical hurdle at $1841, which is the convergence of the horizontal 21 and 50-HMAs.
The buyers now aim for the $1850 psychological level once again, above which the multi-day tops of $1856 could be put to test.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but sustains above the midline, allowing room for additional recovery.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly chart
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1842.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
