Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD spiked lower to $1823 and then rebounded

The price of gold returned to above $1,800. Is the correction over?

As the chart below shows, the price of gold rebounded, jumping from $1,763 to $1,811 on Tuesday (December 1) and increased further on Wednesday. As a reminder, the price of gold corrected more than 6 percent in November and almost 15 percent from its peak in August. Now, the key question is whether the worst is behind the gold bulls.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases gains despite dollar’s weakness

Gold pulled back from weekly highs and dropped to $1823/oz, reaching a fresh daily low. It then rebounded, and as of writing, it trades at $1830, around the same level it closed on Wednesday.

The rally in XAU/USD from multi-month lows appears to be losing strength even as the US dollar tumbles across the board. The DXY dropped to 90.48, the lowest level in two years.

