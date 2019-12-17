Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz

- Gold stays stuck in a sideways market in the last month of 2019.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1480/85 resistance zone.
- The main support is seen at the 1460/50 price zone.
Gold daily chart
Gold four-hour chart
Additional key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1476.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1467.03
|Daily SMA50
|1479.11
|Daily SMA100
|1490.25
|Daily SMA200
|1410.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1479.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1473.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1475.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1473.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1469.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1466.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1486.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses to 0.6850, trade/Brexit fears stay on the cards
AUD/USD retraces the week-start losses to 0.6855 amid initial trading hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped heavily on Tuesday as fears of hard Brexit and the US-China trade differences kept the riskier assets down.
USD/JPY: Greenback stuck near December highs vs. yen, awaits a catalyst
USD/JPY is trading near the November/December highs just above the 109.50 level, which acted as a strong support and resistance level throughout the year 2019. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.75 resistance.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz
Gold stays stuck in a sideways market in the last month of 2019. XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.