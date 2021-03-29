Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers eye 100-SMA inside immediate falling triangle

- Gold extends pullback from $1,733 towards intraday low.
- Downward sloping momentum line suggests further weakness but triangle formation will test the sellers.
- Bulls are less likely to enter below 200-SMA.
Gold takes offers around $1,727, down 0.32% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays inside a short-term falling triangle bullish chart pattern.
Given the descending Momentum, 100-SMA around $1,725 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting the triangle’s support line close to $1,722.
However, any further downside past-$1,722 becomes less likely and the same may not refrain from challenging the $1,700 if broken.
Alternatively, gold buyers will wait for a clear upside break of the stated triangle’s resistance line, at $1,735 by the press time, to confirm the bullish formation.
While November 2020 lows near $1,765 could lure the bullion buyers past-$1,735, 200-SMA around $1,751 may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
To sum up, gold is weak but is near to the short-term supports and risks rebound.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.76
|Today Daily Change
|-4.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1732.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.42
|Daily SMA50
|1782.75
|Daily SMA100
|1821.99
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1727.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1708.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
