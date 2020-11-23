Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA

- Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Monday.
- The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- A sustained break below the $1850-48 strong horizontal support will reinforce the negative outlook.
Gold failed to capitalize on its early positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1876 area and refreshed daily lows during the mid-European session. The pullback, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity remained well within the Friday's broader trading range.
Meanwhile, the intraday uptick once again faltered near 200-hour SMA, which is closely followed by a short-term ascending trend-channel support breakpoint, around the $1880 region. The yellow metal's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term selling might still be far from being over and favours bearish traders.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact bearish technical indicators on daily/hourly charts. That said, the prevalent USD selling bias might help limit losses for the dollar-denominated commodity and thus, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the $1965 supply zone.
Nevertheless, the XAU/USD still seems vulnerable to slide back towards testing a strong horizontal support near the $1850-48 region. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide towards the $1820 congestion zone en-route the very important 200-day SMA, around the $1795 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the $1880 support-turned-resistance might be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further positive move for the precious metal near the $1900 round-figure mark.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1868.56
|Today Daily Change
|-4.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1872.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.36
|Daily SMA50
|1899.87
|Daily SMA100
|1909.75
|Daily SMA200
|1793.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1872.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1881.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1890.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Monday. The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!