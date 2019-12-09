Gold price analysis: XAU/USD rolling into the Asian session below $1465/oz resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is ending the first day of the week little changed. 
  • As XAU/USD remains vulnerable to the downside, sellers might have their eyes set on the 1455/50 price zone. 
 

Gold daily chart

  
Gold stays under selling pressure near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The metal remains vulnerable below the 1465 resistance and the main SMAs. The bears should try to extend the down move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels. 
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1461.94
Today Daily Change 1.24
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1460.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.22
Daily SMA50 1481.73
Daily SMA100 1487.3
Daily SMA200 1405.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1477.1
Previous Daily Low 1458.88
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1465.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1435.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 1472.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1490.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.

Read more

Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD

Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD

Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom

USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom

USD/JPY is trading on the bid in the US session following a rise from 108.42 the low to a high of 108.66.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures