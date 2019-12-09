Gold price analysis: XAU/USD rolling into the Asian session below $1465/oz resistance

Gold is ending the first day of the week little changed.

As XAU/USD remains vulnerable to the downside, sellers might have their eyes set on the 1455/50 price zone.

Gold daily chart

Gold stays under selling pressure near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal remains vulnerable below the 1465 resistance and the main SMAs. The bears should try to extend the down move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Additional key levels