Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown

- Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround.
- Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Having faced rejection above $1950 on several occasions so far this Monday, Gold (XAU/USD) came under heavy selling pressure and fell nearly $10 in a matter of an hour.
The latest leg down in the yellow metal can be mainly attributed to a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the risk-aversion tightened its grip in Europe amid mounting coronavirus fears.
Markets also prefer to hold the US currency ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later on Monday.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price broke below the rising trendline support at $1945.58 last hour, confirming an ascending triangle breakdown on the hourly sticks.
The metal faced stiff resistance once again at the horizontal 100-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1954.
At the moment, the price trades below all the major HMAs and remains poised to test the pattern target at $1915. Ahead of that level, last Thursday’s low of $1932.88 will likely test the bears’ commitment.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently peeping into the oversold territory, suggests that there is more room to the downside.
On the flip side, recapturing the healthy resistance level around $1950 is critical to reviving the bulls. The 21, 50 and 200-HMAs are aligned around the confluence area.
However, the recovery will gain momentum only on a firm break above the 100-HMA.
Gold: Hourly chart
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1937.70
|Today Daily Change
|-12.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1950.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.37
|Daily SMA50
|1935.06
|Daily SMA100
|1836.48
|Daily SMA200
|1714.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1943.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1953.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1949.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1942.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1925.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.51
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.