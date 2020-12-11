Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Friday.
  • Resurgent USD demand was seen exerting pressure on the commodity.
  • A turnaround in the global risk sentiment helped limit any further losses.

Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.

The optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts now seemed to have revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery. This, in turn, undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets and kept the precious metal on the defensive for the third consecutive session on Friday.

This, coupled with a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand, exerted some additional pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. However, deteriorating global risk sentiment extended some support to the XAU/USD and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.

The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and increasing chances of a no-deal Brexit fears dented investors' confidence. The uncertainties prompted investors to take some profits off the table and led to a sharp corrective fall in the equity markets.

This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from multi-month lows has run out of the steam. That said, sustained weakness below the $1820 level will set the stage for a further depreciating move for the XAU/USD.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Producer Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Apart from this, the US stimulus headlines might influence the USD price dynamics and provided some impetus.

Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1833.14
Today Daily Change -2.48
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1835.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1841.06
Daily SMA50 1876.13
Daily SMA100 1910.88
Daily SMA200 1808.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1850.07
Previous Daily Low 1828.73
Previous Weekly High 1848.3
Previous Weekly Low 1764.6
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1836.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1841.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1826.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 1816.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1804.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1847.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1859.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 1868.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

