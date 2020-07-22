Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD returns to $1,860 following technical correction

- XAU/USD dropped below $1,850 but reversed its direction.
- Troy ounce of precious metal is up more than $50 this week.
- Broad-based USD weakness allows bullish momentum to remain intact.
The XAU/USD pair gained 1.35% on Tuesday with the greenback suffering heavy losses against its rivals as investors cheered EU recovery fund agreement. Additionally, coronavirus vaccine hopes allowed risk flows to continue to dominate the markets and further weighed on the USD.
Following Tuesday's rally, gold spiked to its highest level since September 2011 at $1,865 during the Asian session on Wednesday. There was no apparent catalyst behind that move and XAU/USD staged a technical correction in the following hours and dropped below $1,850.
Nevertheless, the unabated USD weakness helped the pair, once again, gain traction. As of writing, gold was gaining 0.93% on the day at $1,859. On a weekly basis, the troy ounce of the precious metal is up more than $50.
Concerns over the USD funding strains and the currency's safe-haven status caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to rise in the second quarter of the year in the face of the coronavirus crisis. After staying around 100 until early June, the DXY turned south and is now at its lowest level since March 9th at 94.96, down 0.2% on the day.
In the second half of the day, investors will be paying close attention to Wall Street's action. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are trading in the negative territory, suggesting that US stocks could slide and the DXY could stage a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold technical outlook
In a recently published analysis, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, said gold was on course for September 2011 high of $1,921.50.
“Please note there is room for an overshoot to the top of a 49-year channel at $1,983.00. It represents our long-term target. This should hold the initial test and provoke some profit-taking," Jones added. “Support is offered by the 55-day MA at $1,797 and the four-month uptrend at $1,795. Below $1,795 lies the $1,765 May high. This guards the $1,670 June low.”
Additional key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1860.1
|Today Daily Change
|18.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1841.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1792.61
|Daily SMA50
|1753.44
|Daily SMA100
|1701.28
|Daily SMA200
|1611.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1815.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1826.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1823.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1796.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1861.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1879.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
