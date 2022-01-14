Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains subdued in $1820s as traders look to subdued bond, FX markets

Conversely, should recent Fed hawkish plus the recent string of strong tier one US data releases translate into dollar dip-buying and a reinforced belief that the Fed will deliver on its pledge to eventually get rates back into the 2.5% area, sending long-term yields higher, gold’s fortunes could be much worse. The precious metal might in this case be looking at a swift dip back under $1800 and a test of recent lows in the $1780s.

Gold traders will be looking to FX and bond markets for direction next week, as the debate rages on as to whether recent USD weakness will prove transitory and whether the run higher in US bond yields witnessed last week has further legs in the weeks ahead. If not, and if the dollar continues to ebb lower whilst long-term US bond yields ebb back into 2021 ranges, gold bulls will be looking for a break above recent highs in the $1830s area. Such a break could open the door to a run towards Q4 2021 highs in the $1870-80 area.

Given recent stabilisation in the US dollar and US bonds yields, it is no wonder that spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have continued to go sideways in the $1820s. At current levels around $1825, XAU/USD is trading with slightly in the green on the day, as traders now look ahead to further Fed speak and US data in the form of December Industrial Production and the January University of Michigan Sentiment survey. The latest December Retail Sales report, despite coming in significantly weaker than forecast, did not move FX, bond or gold markets much.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.