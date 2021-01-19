Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

- Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal.
- The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to two-day tops, around the $1845 region in the last hour.
The precious metal gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and built on the overnight goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark, or seven-week lows. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from nearly one-month tops, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.
That said, the prevalent upbeat market mood held bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets and might keep a lid on any strong rally for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and hopes for more aggressive fiscal spending under Joe Biden's presidency.
Meanwhile, expectations for a larger government borrowing triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This might turn out to be another factor that could cap the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, traders will look forward to US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing for some impetus. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1844.25
|Today Daily Change
|7.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined near 90.70
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have moved into a consolidative range around the 90.70 level following the closing bell in Asian markets.