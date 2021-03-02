Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from multi-month lows amid a softer risk tone.
  • Slightly oversold conditions extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
  • The attempted recovery might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to fresh nine-month lows and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1727-28 region.

A softer risk tone – as depicted by a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. However, sustained US dollar buying kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the dollar-denominated commodity.

From a technical perspective, oversold conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor that assisted the XAU/USD to find some support near the $1707 region. That said, the bias remains tiled in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.

The overnight rejection near the $1960-65 support-turned-resistance and the lack of any meaningful buying interest adds credence to the negative outlook. Hence, any further recovery might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions around the XAU/USD.

From current levels, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1740 region, above which a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the XAU/USD towards the $1754-55 hurdle. This is followed by the $1760-65 strong barrier, which should cap any further upside.

On the flip side, weakness back below the $1710-08 immediate support will reaffirm the bearish bias and accelerate the fall towards the $1700 mark. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the XAU/USD further to the next major support near the $1675-70 region.

XAU/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1727.2
Today Daily Change 3.44
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1723.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1800.54
Daily SMA50 1842.14
Daily SMA100 1856.19
Daily SMA200 1860.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1759.98
Previous Daily Low 1719.72
Previous Weekly High 1816.07
Previous Weekly Low 1717.24
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1735.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1744.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 1708.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1668.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1774.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1789.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

