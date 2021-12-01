Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers back to 50, 200DMAs around $1790 after Tuesday’s momenary dip

- Spot gold has recovered back to close to its 50 and 200DMAs after a brief dip to $1770 on Tuesday.
- Prices were weighed on Tuesday by Powell’s hawkishness and traders will be watching day 2 of his testimony on Wednesday.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have recovered off of Tuesday lows on Wednesday and currently trade with gains of about 0.75% on the session and just under $1790. That means spot prices are currently trading just to the south of the 50 and 200-day moving averages, both of which reside close to $1792, and are trading close to the middle of recent $1770-$1810ish ranges.
Recent Price Action
To recap recent price action, spot gold prices on Tuesday reversed from as high $1810 to print session lows at $1770, in line with last week’s lows. Hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who essentially signaled intent to press on with monetary normalisation plans despite Omicron-related economic risks, spurred the downside at the time. Gold traders look to further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at day two of his testimony before Congress, which will begin from 1500GMT after the release of the November ISM Manufacturing PMI survey. The survey is expected to point to continued underlying strength in the US manufacturing sector and economy, though also to high inflationary pressures and the impact of shortages.
Gold prices did not see any reaction to the release of a slightly stronger than expected ADP national employment estimate for Friday, which ought to solidify expectations that the official labour market survey will show strong employment growth in November. Markets suspect that this week’s heavy slate of US data should validate Powell’s bullish tone on the state of the economy and should support the argument for a quickening of the Fed’s QE taper plans.
Omicron uncertainty
High levels of uncertainty about how the Omicron Covid-19 variant will impact the global economy is keeping spot gold prices subdued close to its 50 and 200DMAs for now. But should the new variant turn out to be “super mild” as early (anecdotal doctor) reports have suggested, markets could become very risk on once more and Fed tightening expectations for 2022 could come surging back. This could be a bearish catalyst for gold and send it below recent lows in the $1770 area. In a bearish scenario, the $1760 level would be the next in sight and a break below that would open the door to a run lower to $1720, the September lows.
XAU/usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1789
|Today Daily Change
|17.92
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|1771.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.08
|Daily SMA50
|1790.8
|Daily SMA100
|1792.73
|Daily SMA200
|1791.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1808.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1769.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1778.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1784.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1757.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1744.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1718.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1796.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
