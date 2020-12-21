Gold (XAU/USD) has cleared the $1900 level on Monday, surging 1% to reach over one-week highs. The extension to the last week’s rally comes on the back of a much-awaited US fiscal stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
Gold also benefited from the coronavirus-induced fresh lockdowns imposed globally, defying the strengthening haven demand for the US dollar. Heading into the holiday-shortened Christmas week, let's see how is gold positioned on the charts.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair has finally taken out the key $1900 level, which was the confluence of the Pivot Point one-day R3 and Bollinger Band four-hour Upper.
The buyers now target the $1907 barrier, where the SMA100 one-day coincides with the Pivot Point one-month R1.
The next resistance awaits at the Pivot Point one-week R1 of $1912. Acceptance above the latter could open doorways to heaven.
On the flip side, a breach of the $1900 support could put the $1896 cushion at risk. That level is the previous week high.
Minor support is seen at $1892, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper and 15-minutes Lower.
Bears will then eye a sustained move below $1888, the intersection of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and Pivot Point one-day R1, to accelerate the downward pressure.
Further south, the next relevant support is aligned at $1883, which is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
