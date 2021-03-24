Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies seen as corrective while below $1765 – Commerzbank

Gold’s bounce ahead of the June low at $1670 is viewed as corrective. XAU/USD will need to regain $1765 to alleviate downside pressure, as reported by Commerzbank.

See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to see selling pressure once more beyond the quarter-end – OCBC

Key quotes

“The market is bouncing just ahead of the $1670 June low and the $1675 2019-2021 uptrend. However, rallies are indicated to be corrective only AND initial resistance is offered by the $1760/65 band, which is the May high and November low blocks the way higher.”

“A close above $1760/65 is needed in order to alleviate downside pressure and signal a deeper recovery to the $1800-$1820 band, but various Elliott wave counts suggest that this should be it on the topside.

“Above the $1800-$1820 band lies $1861.35, the 200-day ma and $1906, the 21st December high, and the top of the channel at $1918. This guards the November and September highs at $1965.84/$1973.8 and the 78.6% retracement at 2006.”

“Below $1670 would imply ongoing weakness to the $1584/78.6% retracement.”