Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back below $1,750 as market sentiment sours

- Gold fades recent recovery moves amid risk-off mood.
- S&P 500 Futures extend latest losses, US 10-year Treasury yield stay firm around 14-month top.
- Covid woes, vaccine shortage return to the table while geopolitical tension, reflation worries weigh on the mood.
- Risk catalysts occupy driver’s seat amid a light calendar ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold begins the week on a back foot, currently down 0.27% to $1,740, as risk-off mood extends to Monday. Challenges to the risks concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), fears of liquidity crunch and geopolitics seem to have recently weighed on the stock futures and commodities.
Market pessimism gains momentum…
Weekly open couldn’t defy Friday’s risk aversion, actually magnified, after weekend headlines favor previously downbeat sentiment mainly concerning the Fed and covid.
With the Fed’s verdict to let the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) concession expire at the end of March, as planned, traders fear liquidity crunch and recall the reflation fears.
Germany’s extension to the virus-led activity restrictions to April and the covid vaccine jitters between the European Union and the UK add to the risk-off mood.
Additionally, the US-China and the Tehran-Washing tussles join Saudi-Iran tension to weigh on the risks. Furthermore, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked Turkey's central bank chief on Saturday and added to the risk-aversion.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20%, down for three consecutive days, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield and the US dollar index (DXY) keep last week’s upside momentum.
Although a lack of major catalysts on the calendar can disturb gold bears, fears of reflation may join the geopolitical tussles, not to forget the virus woes, to weigh on the yellow metal for a short-term ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony starting from Tuesday.
Technical analysis
Gold buyers flirt with an 11-week-old resistance line, currently around $1,745. A sustained break above the same becomes necessary before confronting November 2020 lows close to $1,765.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.98
|Today Daily Change
|-5.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|1745.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.99
|Daily SMA50
|1793.99
|Daily SMA100
|1831.46
|Daily SMA200
|1860.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1746.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1728.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1733.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1715.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1758.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1770.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Economic hopes continue to boost the greenback
The greenback closed the week on a higher note, as US Treasury yields held near their recent highs. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to participate in an online event. EUR/USD is barely holding above critical support, could lose the 1.1800 level.
GBP/USD: Pound likely to outperform other dollar rivals
The GBP/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive day to end the week in the red below the 1.3900 mark. UK’s Public Net Borrowing jumped to records but remains below forecast. GBP/USD is trading sub-1.3900 with increased bearish potential.
Gold: Next significant move depends on US T-bond yields
Gold closed the week modestly higher above $1,740. Gold started the week in a quiet manner as investors refrained from taking large positions ahead of the FOMC’s policy announcements. USD weakness on dovish FOMC outlook was short-lived.
Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.