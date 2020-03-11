Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off multi-year highs, trades near $1660/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after hitting multi-year highs.
  • A deeper correction cannot be ruled out.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is off multi-year highs while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
After the spike to the 1700.00 mark, gold is pulling back down while trading above its main SMAs. Buyers could be losing steam as XAU/USD printed a double top/higher high with the February highs which the metal will have to overcome. Support could be expected in the 1650/1640 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1670, 1680, 1694
Support: 1650, 1640, 1610
  
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1657.6
Today Daily Change 8.37
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1649.23
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1623.25
Daily SMA50 1586.1
Daily SMA100 1532.91
Daily SMA200 1495.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1680.76
Previous Daily Low 1641.98
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1656.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1665.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1633.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1618.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 1595.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1672.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1696.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 1711.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

