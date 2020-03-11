Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off multi-year highs, trades near $1660/oz

XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after hitting multi-year highs.

A deeper correction cannot be ruled out.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is off multi-year highs while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold four-hour chart

After the spike to the 1700.00 mark, gold is pulling back down while trading above its main SMAs. Buyers could be losing steam as XAU/USD printed a double top/higher high with the February highs which the metal will have to overcome. Support could be expected in the 1650/1640 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Resistance: 1670, 1680, 1694

Support: 1650, 1640, 1610

Additional key levels