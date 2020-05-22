Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nearing $1740/oz level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD consolidated last week’s gains.  
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1740 resistance.
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD consolidates the recent gains while trading above $1700 per troy ounce and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is nearing the 1740 resistance. A break above the mentioned level can lead to more up towards the 1780/1800 price zone. Occasional pullbacks should find support near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level. 
    

 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1734.26
Today Daily Change 6.55
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1727.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1715.38
Daily SMA50 1660.28
Daily SMA100 1624.37
Daily SMA200 1558.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1749.14
Previous Daily Low 1717.34
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1729.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1736.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 1713.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1699.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1745.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 1763.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1777.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar. 

GBP/USD News

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.

Read more

WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week

WTI oil ticks up beyond $33 as US oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week

Crude oil prices regain the $33 level after the release of the Baker Hughes report. US active oil rigs decline for the 10th consecutive week to the lower level on record.

Oil News

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.

Gold News

