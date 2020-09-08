Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks south on triangle breakdown

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold's 50-day SMA support at $1,908 stands exposed. 
  • The daily chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakdown. 

Gold fell by 0.18% on Monday, confirming a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart. 

The pattern indicates the two-week-long price consolidation has ended, and the pullback from the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7 has resumed. 

As such, the yellow metal risks falling to the 50-day simple moving average support at $1,908 – the average last put to the test on June 18. 

Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index and the negative reading on the MACD histogram. 

At press time, gold is trading at $1,926 per ounce, representing a 0.16% decline on the day. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1926.01
Today Daily Change -2.71
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1928.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1945.43
Daily SMA50 1906.38
Daily SMA100 1815.01
Daily SMA200 1693.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1941.46
Previous Daily Low 1924.64
Previous Weekly High 1992.42
Previous Weekly Low 1916.42
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1931.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1935.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 1921.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1914.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1904.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 1938.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1948.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 1955.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

