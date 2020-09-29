Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks north, two key levels to watch out – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) started out the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the US dollar from two-month peaks.
The risk-on mood returned amid upbeat Chinese Industrial Profits data, lifting the sentiment on the global markets at the expense of the safe-haven greenback. Further, hopes of the US Congress reaching a fiscal stimulus deal also added to the broader market optimism.
Attention now turns towards a slew of speeches by the Fed policymakers, US Consumer Confidence data and the first US Presidential election debate for fresh cues on the prices. Meanwhile, let’s see how gold is positioned technically.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
Following the corrective move higher, the Technical Confluences Indicator suggests that Gold faces immediate fierce resistance at $1889, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and Bollinger Band 15-minutes Upper.
Buyers will then look to takeout the next hurdle at $1894, the intersection of the pivot point one-day R1 and Bollinger Band one-hour Upper.
A sharp rally towards the $1905 barrier will get fuelled, which is the pivot point one-day R2.
To the downside, significant support at $1875 could likely limit the pullbacks. At that level, the SMA5 one-day coincides with the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Further down, a bunch of minor support levels will slow the declines before the bullion reaches the critical cushion at $1863, which is the convergence of the previous month low, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and pivot point one-month S1.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out
Gold started out the US NFP week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the USD from two-month peaks.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Neither happy nor sad
American consumer attitudes have recovered from their April pandemic low but they remain stalled far below their levels of last year. The Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to rise to 89.2 in September.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.