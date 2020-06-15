Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps the bounce off $1,700 amid risk-on sentiment

- Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from Monday’s low of $1,704.28.
- Recovery in the market’s risk-tone, backed by Fed, gains support from expected US-China talks, fresh hopes of V-shaped recovery.
- Qualitative catalysts to remain the key for immediate direction.
While keeping the latest recovery moves from $1,704.28, Gold prices rise to $1,728 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the bullion seesaws in the immediate range between $1,723.45 and $1,728.48.
The precious metal fell on Monday amid the market’s broad risk aversion wave backed by the fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. The cautious sentiment gained momentum after weekend headlines suggested a jump in the virus cases from the US, Tokyo and Japan.
However, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) announcement to increase the span of its corporate bond buying triggered the risk-on sentiment. Also recently supporting the optimism could be the hopes of the US-China talks in Hawaii and expectations of a V-shaped recovery.
It should also be noted that the UK’s human testing of the second vaccine to combat the pandemic adds to the positive mood. Though, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) warning over the use of much-championed drug Remdesivir caps the optimism.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures extend Wall Street’s upbeat performance with 0.10% gains to 3,069.
Given the lack of major data/events in Asia, except for RBA minutes and the BOJ, gold traders are likely to keep eyes on the risk factors for fresh impetus. In doing so, the updates concerning the pandemic and US-China relations, as well as hopes of economic recovery, could gain major attention.
Technical analysis
Although 21-day SMA around $1,723 restricts the yellow metal’s immediate downside, buyers are less likely to enter any fresh positions unless crossing the monthly top above $1,745.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.96
|Today Daily Change
|-2.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1730.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.94
|Daily SMA50
|1709.03
|Daily SMA100
|1650.5
|Daily SMA200
|1574.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1743.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1722.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1711.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1700.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1752.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
AUD/USD breaks the choppy range between 0.6900 and 0.6925. The pair earlier benefited from the Fed’s effort to restore investors’ confidence via corporate bond buying. RBA minutes, Aussie House Price Index and qualitative catalysts to direct the pair’s immediate moves.
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
Gold: Keeps the bounce off $1,700 amid risk-on sentiment
While keeping the latest recovery moves from $1,704.28, Gold prices rise to $1,728 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the bullion seesaws in the immediate range between $1,723.45 and $1,728.48.
WTI: Bulls defend $37 amid OPEC+ cuts optimism, API eyed
Following the solid comeback staged in the US last session, WTI (July futures on Nymex) bulls are taking a breather in early Asia, consolidating at higher levels above the 37 level. Focus remains on the risk trends and API Crude Stocks data.
Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms.