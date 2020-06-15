Second UK vaccine to combat coronavirus to begin human testing – Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, London’s Imperial College vaccine to cure the coronavirus infection, is likely to begin its human trials this week.

The tests are backed by 41 million pounds ($52 million) in UK funding along with another 5 million pounds of donations, including contributions from the public, as cited by the government.

Additional details

“The work, led by Imperial’s Robin Shattock, is based on technology called self-amplifying RNA. “

“If the vaccine yields a promising immune response, larger trials would begin later in the year with about 6,000 volunteers. “

“Imperial’s RNA vaccine works by injecting new genetic code into muscle, which it instructs to make a protein found on the surface of the virus, triggering a protective immune response.”

Market reaction

The above vaccine news likely adds to the optimism seen around Wall Street, with S&P 500 futures up 0.10% in early trades, pointing to a positive start on the Japanese markets.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index is consolidating near Monday’s low of 96.60. The cable trades firmer above the 1.26 handle ahead of the UK labor market report.