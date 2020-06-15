WH Adviser Kudlow: 2021 could be a big bang year, sees a V-shaped recovery – CNBC

In his latest interview with the CNBC, the White House (WH) Adviser Larry Kudlow tried to stretch the latest risk-on sentiment while expecting a V-shaped recovery in the year 2021.
Key quotes
2021 could be a big bang year, see a V-shaped recovery.
COVID-19 trends are not worrisome at this point.
There is no intention or even thinking about a second shutdown.
FX implications
The news joins the Fed’s efforts and speculations of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the Chinese delegation to favor further risk-on moves. However, the early Tuesday's Asian session is yet to respond to the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6915, trimming intraday losses and settling at its highest in two days as Wall Street’s bounce provided support. RBA Meeting’s Minutes coming up next.
Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms.
Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness
The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.