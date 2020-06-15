WH Adviser Kudlow: 2021 could be a big bang year, sees a V-shaped recovery – CNBC

In his latest interview with the CNBC, the White House (WH) Adviser Larry Kudlow tried to stretch the latest risk-on sentiment while expecting a V-shaped recovery in the year 2021.

Key quotes

2021 could be a big bang year, see a V-shaped recovery. COVID-19 trends are not worrisome at this point. There is no intention or even thinking about a second shutdown.

FX implications

The news joins the Fed’s efforts and speculations of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the Chinese delegation to favor further risk-on moves. However, the early Tuesday's Asian session is yet to respond to the news.