Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September

- Gold has best days in months, up almost 3%.
- US dollar tumbles as Wall Street soars ahead of FOMC, NFP but looking at the election.
Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.
The US Dollar is falling sharply across the board, and particularly over the last hour against commodity currencies. At the same time, equity prices continue to rally in Wall Street. The Dow Jones is up by 1.95% and the Nasdaq by 2.30%. The DXY fell to test October lows at 92.45 and remain under pressure.
Market participants await updates from the vote count in the US election. US President Trump said will legally challenge all recent states claimed by Biden. “All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”, the President tweeted.
The FOMC will announce its decision at 19:00 GMT. No change in the monetary policy stance is expected. On Friday, the Non-farm payroll report is due.
XAU/USD Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, gold is holding firm above key moving averages and also above October highs, supporting further gains. The next resistance above $1950 is seen at the $1975 area. The upside momentum will likely remain in place as long as it holds above $1930. A slide back below $1895 would weaken the outlook, favoring more losses.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.52
|Today Daily Change
|40.68
|Today Daily Change %
|2.14
|Today daily open
|1904.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1901.48
|Daily SMA50
|1913.56
|Daily SMA100
|1894.89
|Daily SMA200
|1774.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1916.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1895.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1903.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1866.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1850.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1920.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1935.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.98
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections entering final stretch, markets surge
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Live coverage.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.