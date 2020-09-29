Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near multi-day tops, around $1890 region

  • Gold gained some positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The uptick lacked any bullish conviction ahead of the first US presidential debate.
  • Any further move up is more likely to fizzle out near the $1900 support breakpoint.

Gold built on the previous day's goodish bounce from 100-day SMA and edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pushed the commodity to multi-day tops.

The intraday uptick was supported by the fact that technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction. The commodity, however, lacked any follow-through ahead of a pivotal debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are yet to register any meaningful recovery. Hence, any subsequent move up seems more likely to meet with some fresh supply, instead fizzle out near the $1900 strong horizontal support breakpoint.

That said, a sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the XAU/USD back towards the $1924-25 congestion zone.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1877-76 region, below which the commodity could accelerate the slide back to the $1862-60 area before eventually dropping towards the $1849-48 support region (100-day SMA). A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support levels will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move towards the $1818-15 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1881.47
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1881.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1926.08
Daily SMA50 1943.86
Daily SMA100 1847.25
Daily SMA200 1726.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1883.08
Previous Daily Low 1848.82
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1869.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1861.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 1859.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1824.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 1893.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1905.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

