Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact

- Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops.
- Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session and consolidated its recent gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The US dollar languished near multi-week lows amid diminishing odds for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off and might lend some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The greenback was further pressured by declining US Treasury bond yields, which tends to benefit the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, fears about another dangerous wave of COVID-19 infections continued weighing on investors' sentiment and was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. This was seen as another factor that should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD, reaffirming the constructive outlook.
Even from a technical perspective, last week's move beyond the $1,760-65 region validated a double-bottom bullish breakout. Hence, a subsequent move beyond the $1,800 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the XAU/USD further towards the next major hurdle near the $1,818-19 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.47
|Today Daily Change
|-2.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1741.7
|Daily SMA50
|1749.5
|Daily SMA100
|1804.55
|Daily SMA200
|1857.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1776.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1784.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1780.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1767.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1759.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1810.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.41
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.