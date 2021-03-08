Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The decline in gold continues after a brief pause, hits multi-month lows.
  • XAU/USD under pressure, even as Wall Street soars, reversing sharply.

Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.

Higher US yields and a stronger US dollar continue to be the key factor keeping gold on a negative bias. Not even risk appetite in the US helped the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield is moving back to 1.60%, up 1.80% for the day. The DXY is at 92.35, at the strongest since mid-November.

On Wall Street, even the Nasdaq is now in positive territory after a sharp recovery. On a volatile session, the Dow Jones gains 1.42% and the Nasdaq 0.25. Gold prices failed to benefit from the rally in US stocks.

Gold is offering no signs of a correction or a consolidation, even as the RSI and Momentum show extreme oversold readings. The next support might be seen around the $1675 area. On the upside, $1695 and $1715 become short-term resistance levels.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1681.76
Today Daily Change -16.44
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 1698.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1779.02
Daily SMA50 1829.15
Daily SMA100 1848.59
Daily SMA200 1860.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1707.76
Previous Daily Low 1687.37
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1699.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1695.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1687.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1677.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 1667.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1708.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1718.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1728.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

