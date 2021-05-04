Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs, remains below $1800

- Metals are having a volatile US session, testing psychological levels.
- Gold fails to break above $1800 and losses momentum.
Gold is rising marginally on Tuesday, on a volatile session. The ounce jumped to $1799, hitting a fresh two-month high but it then pulled back, falling to $1790. As of writing it trades at $1795, near the same level it closed on Monday.
Earlier, XAU/USD bottomed at $1780 before starting to move to the upside again. The positive tone prevails in gold, although the constant failure at $1800 keeps the door open to sharp corrections. A break above $1800 would likely boost the yellow metal further to the upside and also volatility.
A decline in US yields, and a correction of the US Dollar from daily highs, boosted the move to the upside in gold. The DXY is at 91.17, at the lowest since the Asian session after moving away from the 91.35 area. The 10-year yield stands at 1.56%, the lowest since April 26.
The deterioration in risk sentiment could have limited the upside in gold. The Dow Jones is falling 0.72% and the Nasdaq drops by 2.25%. Silver is flat for the day after testing levels above $27.00, trading at 26.85.
Gold technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.74
|Today Daily Change
|1.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1792.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.58
|Daily SMA50
|1745.5
|Daily SMA100
|1799.34
|Daily SMA200
|1854.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1798.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1753.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1741.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1805.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1817.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
