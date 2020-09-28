Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD finds decent support near 100-DMA, upside seems limited

- Gold continues to show resilience near 100-day SMA support, around the $1850-49 region.
- The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
- An attempted bounce might get sold into and remain capped near the $1900 support breakpoint.
Gold once again found some support near 100-day SMA, around the $1849 region and turned positive for the day amid a broad-based USD weakness.
The yellow metal shot to daily tops during the early North American session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the $1877 resistance zone. The mentioned hurdle marks the top end of a three-day-old trading range, which if cleared decisively might trigger some short-covering move.
Given last week's sustained break below the $1900 horizontal support, the commodity's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the selling bias might still be far from being over. The negative outlook is further reinforced by bearish technical indicators on the daily chart.
That said, traders might still wait for some follow-through selling below 100-DMA support, around the $1845 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $1671-$2075 positive move, around the $1822 area.
On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the $1875-77 supply zone might trigger some short-covering move. However, the positive move might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions. This, in turn, might cap the upside near the $1900 strong support breakpoint.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1870.62
|Today Daily Change
|8.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1861.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1930.4
|Daily SMA50
|1942.58
|Daily SMA100
|1845.41
|Daily SMA200
|1724.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1852.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1861.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1828.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1873.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1896.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
