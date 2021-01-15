Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends sideways grind near $1,850

- Gold is fluctuating in a very tight range on Friday.
- XAU/USD could push higher if it manages to break above 200-SMA on H4 chart.
- Key support for gold is located at $1,817.
The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.
Gold technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways a little below 50, confirming the pair's indecisiveness in the near term.
The initial resistance for gold aligns at $1,852, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the sharp decline seen from January 6 to 11 is located. Above that level, the 200-SMA is the next hurdle at $1,865. In the past seven trading days, XAU/USD failed to break above that level and if it manages to do so, it could target the next Fibo retracement level at $1,872.
On the other hand, key support seems to have formed at $1,817 (January 11 low). A daily close below that level could trigger a technical selloff and cause XAU/USD to extend its slide toward $1,800 (psychological level).
XAU/USD H4 chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
