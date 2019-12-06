Gold price analysis: XAU/USD extends post-NFP drop, trades near $1460/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is down sharply this Friday as the US added more jobs than anticipated in November.
  • Support is seen in the 1455/50 price zone. 
 

Gold daily chart

  
Gold is having a sharp intraday move down below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in much better than anticipated with 266k vs. 180k expected.
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The bears have taken control with the metal trading below its main SMAs. As the market is declining, the sellers will try to extend the current move down towards the 1455/50 zone on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels. 
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.69
Today Daily Change -16.29
Today Daily Change % -1.10
Today daily open 1475.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.11
Daily SMA50 1482.46
Daily SMA100 1486.95
Daily SMA200 1404.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.39
Previous Daily Low 1472.9
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1475.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 1472.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 1468.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 1464.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1487.44

 

 

