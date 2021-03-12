Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives out of a triangle pattern on the 15-min chart

 Gold is currently trading near $1,717 per ounce, representing a 0.25% drop on the day. 

The 15-minute chart shows the metal has dived out of a narrowing price range, or triangle pattern, opening the doors for an extension of the pullback from Thursday's high of $1,740. 

That, alongside the bearish view put forward by the long upper wick attached to Thursday's candle, suggests scope for a re-test of the recent low of $1,676. 

A close above Thursday's high of $1,740 is needed to invalidate the selling pressure.

Hourly chart

View: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1717
Today Daily Change -5.61
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1723.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1754.58
Daily SMA50 1815.14
Daily SMA100 1840.66
Daily SMA200 1859.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739.93
Previous Daily Low 1719.33
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1732.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1715.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 1707.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 1735.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1748.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.59

 

 

EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday. 

