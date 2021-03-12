Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD dives out of a triangle pattern on the 15-min chart

Gold is currently trading near $1,717 per ounce, representing a 0.25% drop on the day.
The 15-minute chart shows the metal has dived out of a narrowing price range, or triangle pattern, opening the doors for an extension of the pullback from Thursday's high of $1,740.
That, alongside the bearish view put forward by the long upper wick attached to Thursday's candle, suggests scope for a re-test of the recent low of $1,676.
A close above Thursday's high of $1,740 is needed to invalidate the selling pressure.
Hourly chart
View: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1717
|Today Daily Change
|-5.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1723.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1754.58
|Daily SMA50
|1815.14
|Daily SMA100
|1840.66
|Daily SMA200
|1859.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.59
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD retraces 50% of the recent drop
GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.