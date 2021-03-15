Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745

- Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green.
- Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745.
- Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Last week, the XAU/USD pair snapped a three-week losing streak and closed in the positive territory at $1,726. On Monday, the pair is having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,730.60.
Gold technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, the price seems to be struggling to break above $1,730, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the Feb. 23-Mar. 8 drop is located. In case a four-hour candle manages to close above that level, $1,740 (100-period SMA) could be seen as the next target ahead of $1,745 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart is holding above 50, suggesting that XAU/USD has more room on the upside before becoming technically overbought.
On the other hand, the 20-period SMA is acting as dynamic support around $1,720 ahead of $1,710 (50-period SMA) and $1,700 (psychological level).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.62
|Today Daily Change
|6.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1723.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.68
|Daily SMA50
|1811.64
|Daily SMA100
|1838.89
|Daily SMA200
|1860.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1728.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1717.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1688.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1677.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
