Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD continues to trade sideways in $1820 area as dollar falls post-hot US CPI

- Gold continues to trade broadly flat on the day in the $1820 area post-hotter than expected US CPI.
- In an unintuitive reaction, the dollar has been weakening in recent trade, but technical resistance is stopping gold from benefitting.
In wake of a broadly hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices continue to trade sideways in the $1820 area where it trades broadly flat on the day. In a somewhat unintuitive reaction to headline CPI rising in line with expectations to 7.0% YoY, its highest levels since June 1982, and Core CPI rising above expectations to 5.5%, the US dollar has come under pressure. The data, which comes on the heels of last Friday’s jobs report which showed the unemployment rate falling under 4.0%, strongly supports the case for Fed tightening this year, even if much of the recent pressures come from used car prices.
But market participants appear to be taking the view that positioning in the US dollar has in recent weeks become too bullish, hence the downside in both. For reference, the DXY recently fell under the 95.50 mark to hit its lowest level since mid-November. The dollar’s case isn't being helped by the fact that, in wake of the data, 10-year TIPS yields are going sideways in the -0.85% area, having dropped back about 10bps since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s not as hawkish as feared comments on Tuesday. The combination of a weakening dollar plus subdued real yields would typically be a positive for spot gold prices.
However, resistance in the form of a downtrend from the 2 and 5 January highs appears to have blocked XAU/USD from pushing higher. Perhaps if the dollar continues to crater and real yields build on Tuesday’s pullback from recent highs then spot gold can see a bullish breakout a test last week’s highs in the $1830 area. It is worth bearing in mind that many rate and FX strategists think that in the medium to long-term as the Fed tightens monetary policy, the trajectory for the dollar and US real yields will ultimately be higher. That suggests traders should guard against the building of medium-term bullish positions in gold and should instead be nimble if they are going to trade on the long side.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.64
|Today Daily Change
|-2.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1823.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1803.9
|Daily SMA50
|1805.92
|Daily SMA100
|1793.19
|Daily SMA200
|1801.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1823.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1814.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1809.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1807.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1784.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1838.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1854.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.