Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains.
  • Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720.
  • Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.

The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 2% and closed at $1,715 before going into a consolidation phase on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair is down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,712.

Gold technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index indicator on the four-hour chart is moving sideways near 50, suggesting that the pair is having a difficult time determining its next near-term direction. 

On the upside, $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the February-March drop, march 9 high) aligns as a key resistance. Unless XAU/USD manages to make a daily close above that level, sellers could start dominating the pair's action. Other hurdles could be seen at $1,740 (static level) and $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

The immediate support is located at $1,700 (psychological level/20-period SMA on the four-hour chart) ahead of  $1,680 (March 8 low).

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1710.97
Today Daily Change -5.27
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1716.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1765.57
Daily SMA50 1822.03
Daily SMA100 1844.46
Daily SMA200 1859.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1720.7
Previous Daily Low 1680.24
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1695.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1650.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1731.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1771.67

 

 

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).

Gold News

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.

Read more

GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere

GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!

Read more

