Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance

- XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains.
- Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720.
- Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 2% and closed at $1,715 before going into a consolidation phase on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair is down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,712.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index indicator on the four-hour chart is moving sideways near 50, suggesting that the pair is having a difficult time determining its next near-term direction.
On the upside, $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the February-March drop, march 9 high) aligns as a key resistance. Unless XAU/USD manages to make a daily close above that level, sellers could start dominating the pair's action. Other hurdles could be seen at $1,740 (static level) and $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
The immediate support is located at $1,700 (psychological level/20-period SMA on the four-hour chart) ahead of $1,680 (March 8 low).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1710.97
|Today Daily Change
|-5.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1716.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.57
|Daily SMA50
|1822.03
|Daily SMA100
|1844.46
|Daily SMA200
|1859.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1680.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1705.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1690.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1650.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1771.67
