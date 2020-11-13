Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on critical resistance near $1,900

- Gold is rising for the second straight day on Friday.
- Strong support at $1,850 remains intact following Monday's drop.
- Several moving averages reinforce resistance area near $1,900.
Following Monday's sharp decline, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. However, the pair broke above its consolidation channel on Friday and rose to a four-day high of $1,896.90.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is currently testing 50, suggesting that the near-term bearish outlook is turning neutral on the back of Friday's rebound. However, a cluster of key moving averages above the price shows that buyers may remain reluctant to commit to an extended climb.
Both the 50-day and the 100-day SMAs are currently located near $1,900 psychological level, forming a critical resistance in that area. Only a daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains. $1,930 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the June-August uptrend) could be seen as the next target on the upside.
Supports, on the other hand, are located at $1,874 and $1,850 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). With a break below $1,850, sellers could look to take control of XAU/USD.
Gold daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
