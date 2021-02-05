Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest gains, remains below $1800 mark

A subdued USD price action assisted gold to gain some traction on Friday.

The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the commodity.

Investors now eye US monthly jobs report for some meaningful impetus.

Gold edged higher during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained below the $1800 round-figure mark.

The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and moved away from over two-month lows, around the $1785 region touched on Thursday. The US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to over two-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Apart from this, the uptick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets might hold bulls from placing any aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by optimism over a massive US economic stimulus plan, the incoming positive US macro data and progress with coronavirus vaccinations. Meanwhile, the prospects of a larger government borrowing to fund the stimulus might continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher and further cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Moreover, the overnight slide below the $1800 level added credence to this week's breakthrough a short-term ascending trend-line support. Hence, any further positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $1817-18 horizontal zone.

Technical levels to watch