Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,730

- XAU/USD continues to fluctuate in tight weekly range.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 97.50.
- Major European equity indexes are rising on Friday.
Since dropping toward $1,700 on Monday, the troy ounce of the precious metal is trading in a relatively tight range and seems to be having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis, trading at $1,730.65.
Risk-on flows limit XAU/USD's upside
The market mood remains upbeat on Friday in the absence of significant fundamental developments that could impact the risk sentiment. At the moment, major equity indexes in Europea are gaining between 0.95% and 1.35%, capping safe-haven gold's gains for the time being.
On the other hand, the greenback seems to have lost its strength after closing the previous three days stronger against its major rivals. With the US Dollar Index staying flat on the day a little below 97.50, the pair stays in a consolidation phase in its weekly channel.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder in the day. Meanwhile, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are both scheduled to deliver speeches later in the American session.
In the meantime, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open in the positive territory.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.26
|Today Daily Change
|7.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1723.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.39
|Daily SMA50
|1715.67
|Daily SMA100
|1656.53
|Daily SMA200
|1578.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1705.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
