Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

- Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Gold edged higher in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around the $1743-44 region heading into the European session.
Following an early dip to levels just below the $1730 level, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and has now recovered the previous day's modest losses. The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
The overnight sell-off in the US fixed income market and a slump in crude oil prices took their toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar demand further benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD bulls moved on the sidelines amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, the optimistic outlook for the US economy might continue to underpin the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the XAU/USD.
The Fed added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery and predicted a V-shaped recovery this year. Moreover, policymakers did not show any discomfort from the recent surge in long-term borrowing cost. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and continue lending some support to the USD.
Even from a technical perspective, repeated failures near the $1760-65 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1740.47
|Today Daily Change
|3.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1736.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.81
|Daily SMA50
|1796.04
|Daily SMA100
|1832.8
|Daily SMA200
|1860.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1755.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1791.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
