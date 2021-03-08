Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains

- Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle.
- The US Senate approves Biden's stimulus program, putting a bid under the yellow metal.
Gold is trading near $1,713 per ounce at press time, up 0.88% on the day, having signaled indecision or seller exhaustion with a classic Doji candle on Friday.
The yellow metal, a proven store of value asset, looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance. If approved, the bill will pave the way for $1,400 checks and jobless aid. Fiscal stimulus is inflationary.
The gains, however, could be restricted or reversed if the US bond yields continue to rise, diluting the yellow metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
The 10-year yield is currently seen at 1.58%, having reached a 12-month high of 1.62% on Friday on the back of upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls data.
According to some analysts, the stimulus passage, coupled with the strong US data and the blowout China exports data released over the weekend could lift yields.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1713.22
|Today Daily Change
|15.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1698.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1779.02
|Daily SMA50
|1829.15
|Daily SMA100
|1848.59
|Daily SMA200
|1860.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1707.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1687.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1699.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1677.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1667.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.77 amid US stimulus-led upbeat mood
AUD/USD is back on the bids above 0.7700, cheering the risk-on mood fuelled by the US stimulus passage. Impressive China’s trade figures and a broadly weaker US dollar also underpin the aussie. The surge in Treasury yields, however, could limit the renewed uptick.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).