Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700

- Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls.
- RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline.
- XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Gold (XAU/USD) looks to extend its recovery from nine-month lows of $1677, heading into the European session this Tuesday, having found solid bids around the $1685 region.
At the time of writing, gold is wavering within a potential two-week-old falling wedge formation, challenging the bearish 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1694.
An hourly candlestick closing above that level could boost the renewed upside, calling for a test of the powerful hurdle at $1703. That level is the intersection of the downward-sloping 100-HMA and falling trendline resistance.
Acceptance above the critical resistance could validate a falling wedge breakout, opening doors for a test of the bearish 200-HMA at $1727.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges higher above the midline, suggesting that there is extra scope for the recovery.
Gold Price Chart: One-hour
Alternatively, the 21-HMA at $1686 offers an immediate cushion, below which the falling trendline support at $1673 could be put at risk.
A sharp sell-off towards the $1650 psychological level cannot be ruled out if the bulls fail to resist above the June 2020 low near $1670.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1692.69
|Today Daily Change
|12.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|1680.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1771.56
|Daily SMA50
|1825.29
|Daily SMA100
|1846.36
|Daily SMA200
|1859.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1714.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1676.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1691.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1666.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1653.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1629.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1704.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.77
