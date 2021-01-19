Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed

- Gold remains capped below 200-DMA while awaiting Yellen.
- Bearish prospects are intact as RSI trades below the 50 level.
- XAU/USD trades below all major averages on the 1D chart.
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday’s impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Investors await US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s testimony due later in the NA session for fresh direction.
In her prepared remarks, Yellen called on Congress to do more to fight a deep pandemic-induced recession. She said: “Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country’s debt burden. But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big.”
Gold Price Chart: Daily
Acceptance above the 200-DMA hurdle is critical to extending the recovery moves towards the horizontal 50-DMA at $1860.
The next relevant upside barrier is aligned at $1876, which is the 21-DMA.
The upside moves appear limited by the key averages while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bearish region.
To the downside, the rising trendline support at $1805 could be tested if the sellers regain control.
The multi-week lows of $1803 would be next on the bears’ radar, below which a test of the December 1 low at $1775.52 cannot be ruled.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1838.42
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
