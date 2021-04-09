Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD capped at $1,749 after yields-related fall – Confluence Detector

US ten-year yields have been rising from their lows – and that is an adverse development for gold. The price of the precious metal has been descending from the highs as returns on Treasuries respond to a sharp increase in producer prices, which may eventually turn into consumer inflation.
In the meantime, how is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold faces substantial resistance at $1,749. This line is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, and the previous 4h-low.
The next cap is at $1,760, which is the meeting point of the Bollinger Band one-day Upper and the previous monthly high.
Looking down, weak support awaits at $1,739, which is the confluence of the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the PP one-day S1, and the BB 1h-Lower.
A more significant cushion is at $1,733, which is a juncture including the previous daily low and the previous weekly high.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
