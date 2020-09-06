Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle to retake controls around $1,930

- Gold begins the week mostly unchanged, keeps Friday’s recovery moves from $1,916.
- A recent blow to equities favor the buyers, sellers fear US dollar strength.
- Sino-American tension escalates, Brexit pessimism also darkens.
- Labor Day Holiday in America will restrict market moves, China trade balance can offer immediate direction.
Gold picks up the bids near $1,9.35 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps Friday’s recovery moves amid the negative performance of the S&P 500 Futures. Though, buyers stay cautious as a lack of a major catalyst, coupled with the US dollar strength, question the bullion’s upside.
Brexit, US-China jitters favor the bulls…
Given the recently worrisome headlines concerning Brexit, not to forget the on-going tension between the US and China, global trading sentiment sour at the week’s start.
While headlines from the UK suggest a tough road to Brexit, the Trump administration’s blacklisting of Beijing backed SMIC adds fuel to the Sino-US tussle.
British PM Boris Johnson set October 15 deadline to have a trade deal with the European Union (EU), failing to respect the same will result in a no-deal Brexit. Additionally, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that the UK is planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Read: Brexit: trade talks on knife-edge, sterling vulnerable to start the week
It should be noted that the global equities witnessed a blow during the last week, after marking a stellar run-up, as China warned to cut the US debt buying while also threatened American chipmakers while announcing a five-year plan to build the infrastructure to be self-dependant.
Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers from the US, Australia, China and Japan are receding off-late while the global pharmaceutical companies are rushing for a vaccine.
Furthermore, Friday’s upbeat US employment data favors the ruling Republican party and suggests a break of the stimulus deadlock, which in turn can offer additional US dollar strength and weakness to gold prices.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures declines 0.50% to 3,400 while extending Friday’s losses by the US equities.
Moving on, the Labor Day Holiday in the US is likely to restrict the market moves. Though, China’s Trade Balance and risk catalysts may keep the traders entertained.
Technical analysis
Friday’s daily candle suggests traders’ indecision below 21-day EMA, currently around $1,943. However, bulls remain hopeful unless the quote slips below the 50-day EMA level, at $1,905.30 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1934.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1950.37
|Daily SMA50
|1903.26
|Daily SMA100
|1812.68
|Daily SMA200
|1690.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1936.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1917.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1950.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1983.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
