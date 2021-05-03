Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls seeking continuation in dollar weakness

- Gold is supported on the daily 10 EMA.
- The 61.8% Fibo aligns with prior highs of 1,758 that guards 1,739.69.
- US dollar is in focus, bears looking to fade.
Gold was trading in a tight range on Friday and it had travelled between a low of $1,764.31 to a high of $1,773.74 to end flat on the day following a late afternoon recovery.
It is starting out the week in holiday thin markets flat and idles $1,769.
A focus for the week ahead is in the short dollar position which also relatively high, so profit-taking ahead of this week's jobs data on Friday could be the theme.
The DXY rallied some 0.7% on the day from 90.5910 to a high of 91.3229 on Friday to end down 2.1% for the month of April, its largest monthly loss since December.
Meanwhile, a developing trend of firmer-than-expected economic data, higher commodity prices amid supply disruptions as well as huge fiscal and monetary policy support is raising inflation tail risk.
The jobs data will be critical in this respect but so too will be January Consumer Price Index data Wednesday.
Headline inflation is expected to rise a tick to 1.5% YoY, while core is expected to fall a tick to 1.5% YoY.
Also, Fed Chair Powell speaks to the Economic Club of New York Wednesday.
''Looking ahead, no further talk of tapering from the Fed and more talk of big stimulus from Treasury is likely to continue weighing on the dollar and so we can't sound the all-clear just yet. That said, we are becoming increasingly confident that the dollar bottoms in Q1,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
Gold technical analysis
Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists
The rising 20-day EMA has been important in the case of the bulls which is offering support.
Gold, however, slipped to below prior supporting daily closes and has now formed a new resistance structure. A break of which will likely see a daily extension.
Meanwhile, a failure below the support will open prospects for a deeper retracement of the daily bullish impulse.
The 61.8% Fibo aligns with prior highs of 1,758 that guards 1,739.69.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800
GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area. The cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.